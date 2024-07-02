BET Experience kicks off with comedians Chris Spencer and Earthquake

The BET Experience, presented by Walmart, kicked off night one of the comedy series at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, California. Comedian Chris Spencer and his talented friends, including the legendary Earthquake, brought the laughs and roasts for an unforgettable night of comedy.

Spencer was the best choice to bring all the world-famous comedians together to kick off the annual BET Awards week. An incredibly talented and quick-witted individual, he boasts over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, having begun his career at six. With a diverse portfolio spanning acting, writing, producing, directing, and stand-up, Spencer stands at the pinnacle of the entertainment world, having starred in over thirty TV commercials and nine feature films, made countless TV show appearances, authored a published book, and embarked on nationwide comedy tours.

Additionally, seeing so many female comics on the big stage felt good. Tiffany Haddish has one motto: “Go hard or go home,” and she went hard on stage. Melanie Comarcho and Aida Rodriguez did the same.

Other acts included Finesse Mitchell, Brandon T. Jackson, Andre Pitre, and Lewis Dix Jr.

