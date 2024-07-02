How to host a memorable last-minute Fourth of July celebration at home

As the Fourth of July approaches, many are finalizing their holiday weekend plans. Michiel Perry, the founder of Black Southern Belle, shares invaluable tips for hosting a memorable Independence Day celebration right at your home.

Embrace outdoor entertaining

Michiel Perry emphasizes the charm of Southern outdoor entertaining. “In South Carolina, a big front porch sets the stage for gatherings,” Perry explains. She advocates for informal yet stylish setups that encourage relaxed interactions among guests.

Keep it simple and chic

According to Perry, simplicity is key. She recalls a particularly successful event featuring a biscuit bar, which allowed guests to mingle while enjoying their food. This approach eases the hosting process and enhances the overall guest experience.

Authenticity in hosting

Perry believes that hosting at home offers a unique opportunity to align your personal and professional personas. It’s crucial to ensure that the guests share common interests, which fosters meaningful connections.

Good manners never go out of style

Perry also highlights the importance of good manners, such as sending thank you cards to guests. She suggests preparing these cards in advance to manage post-party fatigue.

By incorporating these tips from Michiel Perry, your Fourth of July celebration can be both effortlessly chic and deeply personal, making it an event to remember.