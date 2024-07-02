In a significant and timely conversation, rolling out publisher and CEO Munson Steed sits down with Stephen Benjamin, one of President Biden’s senior advisors and the former mayor of Columbia, S.C., to discuss the milestones and ongoing progress under the Biden Administration. As the nation celebrates Independence Day and the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, their dialogue focuses on the crucial advancements impacting the Black community.

From economic growth and job creation to student loan forgiveness and reducing everyday costs, Benjamin sheds light on the administration’s efforts to ensure freedom and equitable opportunities for all. This discussion not only highlights past achievements but also looks forward to the continued journey towards a more just and prosperous society.

Munson Steed: Hey, ladies and gentlemen, this is Munson Steed, and welcome to “A Seat at the Table.” It is really important that we always remember and understand the proposition to really move ourselves ahead as a community. I am so proud of my dear brother, Stephen Benjamin. The administration’s made some great progress for our community. We know it’s travel time. We know that there are really a lot of things that have happened. What are the three things that Black people really need to know that the president, yourself, and many others, Kamala Harris and the team, are working on to make sure that we’re in good stead as it relates to this time, at this moment of the year?

Stephen Benjamin: It’s Independence Day. Not only is it Independence Day, but today is obviously the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. So, it gives a whole new meaning to freedom for so many of us, particularly in the political environment, which I let the politicians talk about. But the environment in which we’re living right now, we’re talking about record amounts of travel. Seventy million Americans will be traveling, mostly by car, some by air. And we’re focusing on the work that the president and vice president have both been doing to make sure, yes, not only our freedoms are protected — which is something democracy always has at stake, and we make sure we’re vigilant there every single day — but also making sure that people’s economic freedom is real every single day.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, nearly 16 million new jobs have been created. We’re looking at Black net worth up 60% since the beginning of the pandemic. This past year, first quarter last year, we saw historic low unemployment among African Americans, 5.3%, the lowest it’s been since we started disaggregating data in 1971-72. We’re talking about a record number of Black businesses, the most in almost three decades being started. But this weekend, we’re really talking about the efforts the president has been leading on to lower costs for families every single day.

Gasoline prices are down 20 cents over the last few months, down $1.40 since Russia began the war in Ukraine and prices peaked with inflation. Inflation is down another 2.5% or so just over the last several months. All of his efforts have been very strategically looking to lower costs for Americans, whether it be health care costs on insulin at $35 — as opposed to the hundreds of dollars a month people were paying each month — to overall health care costs being capped for seniors at $2,000. And then, obviously, his very strident and direct action with grocery stores. As we watched supply chains become unstalled and inflation coming down, prices weren’t coming down. So he took on some of the biggest in the business and found some common ground in leadership from Target and Walmart and others that now have grocery prices coming down. The focus is on making sure our travel costs are down, making sure our gas prices are down, and making sure our everyday costs are down.

I think that’s the focus. We’re gonna focus on freedom, focus on celebrating our democracy and freedom for all people, and focusing on making sure people have economic freedom. And that’s been the focus of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris every single day, making sure we all have an equitable opportunity at living our lives to the fullest here in the U.S.

A civil right — a chance at the American dream

MS: Well, I know there are some young people that are also celebrating their student loan forgiveness.

SB: One hundred sixty-five billion dollars’ worth of it. I mean, the feedback we’ve got from some folks, and we talk about young people, but there are a whole lot of folks who are not so young, like present company, myself. I came across an incredible lady just a few weeks ago. She borrowed $250,000 in debt that, because of interest and other fees, had ballooned to $600,000 worth of student loan debt that was forgiven. And now it’s opened up just a world of opportunity for her and her children to actually have a chance at the American dream. To the tune of more than 4 million people around this country who are benefiting from the president’s leadership in that space, it’s important.

And the vice president always wants to make sure people understand that student debt relief is not only for those who have finished college. If you have not yet finished your degree, student debt forgiveness may still be available to you. We want to encourage people to go to the Department of Education’s website and see if you qualify for debt relief as well.

MS: Super. Just wanted to throw that in. We appreciate all that you do. Looking forward to you. Thanks for coming to “A Seat at the Table.” Definitely a happy 60th celebration with you and the Civil Rights Act. But thanks to you and all those who serve our country each and every day. Thank you so much.

SB: Thank you, Munson, and looking forward to getting together soon. Thank you.