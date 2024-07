The powerful and poignant film Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is an uplifting true story of a small-town minister and his wife, Bishop and Donna Martin, who received divine inspiration. The couple convinced their congregation to adopt 77 children, which eventually illuminated the dysfunction and turmoil within the foster care system. Demetrious Gross, who plays Bishop Martin in the movie, talked about bringing the remarkable story to the big screen.