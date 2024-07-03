Rap has always been considered a young man’s game.

Historically in Black culture, the “cool” labels typically cater to younger listeners.

In New York earlier this summer, Method Man, 53, said he wasn’t returning to Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert because he’s aged out of the target demographic.

Method Man & Redman performing at HOT97 Summer Jam🗽 pic.twitter.com/B12rTbVNxj — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) June 3, 2024

The lineup was headlined by Doja Cat, 28, and Sexyy Red, 26. Method Man was part of a tribute to a legendary New York radio personality, Mister Cee during the show.

“At this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me,” Method Man commented on Instagram. “Never coming back.”

Method Man later clarified those comments and said he meant rappers should rap their age instead of doing drill songs in their 40s and 50s.

“You have to play your part, and stay in your lane,” Lecrae, 44, told rolling out. “A lot of times, we try to compete and get in each other’s lanes. We don’t pay homage to those who’ve been in [the game] for a long time and allow them to be who they are.

“We don’t look up to or respect them. We don’t ask them questions. We don’t need to talk crazy about them because they’re older, because one day, you’re going to get older.”

Rappers aging isn’t something fans are accustomed to seeing.

“You don’t see it until you do it,” Killer Mike told rolling out. “I mean, we were kids. Hip-hop is only [51] years old. It’s only a few years older than some of us, but you have a job as an artist to keep producing art.”

Mike, a 49-year-old standout member of Atlanta’s legendary Dungeon Family, has had the most successful solo year of his career in 2024. He won three Grammys for his album, Michael, headlined by the James Blake-produced “Scientists & Engineers.” The track also features Future, 40, André 3000, 49, and Eryn Allen Kane, 34.

On June 30, Mike won the 2024 BET Award for Best Album, presented by fellow Atlanta native Donald Glover, 40, who ranted about not having enough BET Awards before presenting the honor. When he approached the stage, Mike also had something to say.

“A lot of people are going to say, ‘Who was he? Who is he? Why did he get it?'” Mike said. “I am a representation of one of the finest things God has ever made, and that’s one half of the Black family. Black men and women, I am you! Whether you’re young, whether you’re old. Whether you like me, whether you don’t like me, I am absolutely you! And this win is absolutely ours!”

Killer Mike won Album of the Year! His dedication, talent, and passion have earned him such well-deserved recognition. 🎤💐🏆 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/jQYkbZYVX8 — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

Glover is releasing his final album as Childish Gambino on July 19. His exact direction remains a mystery, but it looks like making TV shows and movies from his production company, Gilga. Ice Cube, 55, is proudly touring America for another summer with his BIG3 basketball league. 50 Cent, 48, is a successful TV show creator.

T.I., 43, has pivoted to a comedy career while running the Trap Music Museum and cafe. Mike and T.I. will be reopening Bankhead Seafood Restaurant soon, as well. T.I. is pushing for his children’s dreams, like sons Domani, Buddy Red and King, as well as his 8-year-old daughter Heiress Harris, who performed at the BET Awards with 5-year-old VanVan.

“[I’m] Incredibly [proud of her],” T.I. told rolling out before the show.

Heiress was hot on the blue carpet in Los Angeles’ summer sun, but indoors, her and VanVan put on arguably the best performance of the night.

2 Chainz, 46, has Esco Lounge and Restaurant, and now a Smoothie King station.

“Come get you one,” Chainz told rolling out. “Smoothie King in State Farm Arena.”