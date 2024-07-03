Big Sean calls Eminem song ‘Tobey’ a full circle moment

Big Sean has described his collaboration with Eminem as a “full circle” moment, and it’s hard not to feel the Detroit love.

The 36-year-old star teams up with fellow Motor City native Babytron, 24, on the hip-hop icon’s new single “Tobey.” In an emotional post, Sean reminisces about how Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP was the first CD he ever bought.

“Not gon hold you, Slim Shady LP was the first CD I bought wit my own money at Costco. Me n Em bout 4 songs in now [“DVE,” “No Favors,” “Detroit 2 cypher”] but being on the Death Of Slim Shady is full circle.

“I aint know when I bought that, that id be one of the next 1’s out da city… let alone even know Em. A reminder to myself of how real unrealistic really is, (sic)” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking of superheroes, the new track from the upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) gives a nod to Tobey Maguire and his iconic role in the 2002 film Spider-Man. Eminem weaves references to the superhero blockbuster into the lyrics like a web-slinging pro.

“Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, me? Must’ve got bit by a goat/ I used to dream as a kid I would grow/ To be one, I hope that I inspire hope/ For you to get what you desire most,” Eminem, 51, raps.

The single’s artwork even spoofs the viral meme of three Spider-Men pointing at each other, featuring animated versions of Eminem, Big Sean, and Babytron striking the iconic pose.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) drops on July 12. The latest track follows the lead single “Houdini,” which magically appeared last month and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, whispers of Eminem headlining Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2025 are gaining momentum.

“It’s been a long time coming but finally, after years of trying, Emily Eavis could be about to get her wish. It’s by no means a done deal but with a successful comeback in motion a huge headline slot next year makes sense,” a source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column.

Stay tuned, because the Slim Shady saga is far from over, and who knows what other full-circle moments await.