Elon Musk reveals Grok 3 will be trained on 100K Nvidia H100 chips

Elon Musk has just dropped a bombshell announcement: Grok 3 will be trained on a whopping 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPU chips.

Before we’ve even had a chance to get cozy with Grok 2, which is set for an August release, Musk is already teasing us with the next big thing from his startup, xAI.

“Grok 3 end of year after training on 100k H100s should be really something special,” he explained on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to a curious mind inquiring about the future of Grok.

Those chips can cost between $30,000 and $40,000, but the billionaire businessman may have rented them rather than buying them outright.

Following the launch of the generative Grok AI 1.5 chatbot a few months ago, Musk confirmed the next Grok will arrive in August, and he’s even confident that they can launch the third version before the end of the year.

However, he highlighted the effort it takes to “purge” large language model datasets to train the assistant.

“Sadly quite true. It takes a lot of work to purge LLMs from the Internet training data. Grok 2, which comes out in August, will be a giant improvement in this regard,” he said.

Grok 2, inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and JARVIS from Iron Man, promises to answer questions with the most up-to-date knowledge. So, brace yourselves for a chatbot that not only knows the answer but might also know it before you even ask.