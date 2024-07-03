Vibrant, victorious, vital and vivacious, Venus J. Brown believes in the voluminous rewards of diversity.

Because “If I can see it, I can be it,” is true, she says, we must have diverse employee representation. What is non-negotiable is an environment equipping individuals to be their best. “Our leaders will be a palette of the communities we work in, clients we serve, and employees we trust,” she says.

Brown believes that heterogeneous teams and different thinkers consistently outperform homogeneous groups on complex tasks – and so, as the VP of Organizational Effectiveness at Assembly Global, her focus is inclusive leadership.

When she decided to talk about all the great things that she’s been up to, she was inclusive as well — meaning she included rolling out in the conversation. We were eager to know more.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I like to say I help people be better, do better, perform better. Assembly is a global data + tech media advertising agency headquartered in New York, with offices in vibrant states like Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Los Angeles, California; [and] Baltimore, Maryland. My undergraduate degree is in television news. While I started there in the background on the news desk and occasional reporter, I took those skills and transferred them to presenting in a corporate classroom instead of in front of a teleprompter and camera.

The roles are similar — telling, teaching, informing, facilitating information, getting my/our voice heard, for greater good.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers(s) to be?

As Black women, we are born with superpowers. We have that aura. We have the look that will get you straight, convict you, praise you, love you all in one. We have magical hugs that support and lift and words that embrace and give hope. We’re magical from the crown of our heads to the soles of our feet. Though I know that I am a connector and a human behaviorist, I love people. I watch them, I listen, and I connect the dots that improve lives. This is why I’m great at career development, leadership excellence and coaching effectiveness.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

Perspective. I have worked in various industries: I grew up (of course) in automotive starting at GM, Ford, and GM again, several suppliers, moved to finance, health care, and now advertising. Being agile and confident in my skills and abilities to transfer the skills to different industries.

Being the youngest of a family of five with an 8-year distance from my next sibling creates independence, resilience, confidence, creativity, curiosity and maturity. Those skills in a young person become critical competencies in navigating the workforce.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Go for it! And when you fall, get up, brush yourself off and get back on the bike. It seemed so easy learning to ride the bike, we just wanted to get to the corner. We’d fall but we had the goal of making it to the corner, getting faster, then look, no hands. What a freeing metaphor for life. Somewhere along the way we get intimidated and won’t get back on the bike, but in reality, it’s all the same. And it is never as bad as it seems. Never! Oh, and to just ask for help, to hold the handlebars, to give you a push until you get on your feet. People are always willing to help.

‘We’re still behind’ — even in 2024

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

We’re still behind. Still, in 2024. Representation matters. People need to see people that look like them at work. That improves confidence in the ability to survive and perhaps thrive at a company. And equally if not more important there needs to be someone in the room where it happens (thank you, Hamilton). Someone must speak up. I remember once hearing an executive say that they weren’t offering someone a promotion because they obviously couldn’t manage their time, they were the first in and the last to leave. Well, this Black professional was taught ‘heads down’ come in early, stay late, don’t bother anyone. Don’t ask a lot of questions. And this in turn was backfiring on her. The fact that I was in the room to share a cultural nuance made the difference in perception and a life altering decision for her – and me as well. It was at that moment that I knew perception is huge, it’s fueled by what we have experienced. I’m so glad I was in the room and had courage to speak up and tell her story.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

So many Black women to thank. The TV moms of the 70s who stood up for and by their family and brought their voices to the table, like Florida Evans to 80s Claire Huxtable. The Shirley Chisholm’s who ran the race for Congress and President, opening the door for eventually a Barack Obama, whose wife, Michelle Obama, became the TV mom of 2000. We’re here.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

We get one another. Period. Other races, ethnicities, cultures have helped one another. And we did also before being moved to America and ripped of our connection. We started operating in survival and not thriving. The way to get ahead is not repeating mistakes of the past, building together, teaching one another. We are decades behind.

‘The only Black executive in the room … ‘

Share three career highlights.

Wow, becoming president for two terms of the International Coaching Federation of Michigan is important. Professional Leadership and Career Coaches impact so many individuals and to be elected to lead a non-profit organization that services the community is major.

Likewise, being elected Second, First and now President of the Southfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc leading 500 Black Women toward making a Phenomenal Impact on 23 cities we serve in Southern Oakland County is a major undertaking. If we don’t do the work, who will?

I have hundred-thousands of hours of leadership development, creating curricula from scratch teaching hundred-thousands of individuals from early careerist to C-suite executives. Often all white-male audiences of 40 years old captive listening to and learning from me, a young 20-something-year-old black lady. Today being the only Black executive in the room, it gets tiring but I know I am making history and leaving a legacy.

I was one of the founding members of the General Motors African Ancestry ERG and since established ERGs at every company I worked at to ensure we could support one another, and our voices were present.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

When a young careerist that I have coached excels, when they reach their potential that perhaps they were unaware of, and they take that leap based on our interaction and my influence. When they go into the interview confident and when they ask pertinent salary questions based on our interaction. This is how I know I am making a difference.