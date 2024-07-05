Rolling Out

New music Friday: 42 Dugg, Quavo, Eminem, Big Sean, Childish Gambino

Some of the top new releases for July 5

The holiday has passed but the jams are still coming in. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of July 5.

42 Dugg released 4eva Us Neva Them, which features Sexyy Red, Blac Youngsta and Lil Baby.


Quavo released “Tough,” which features Lana Del Rey.

YouTube video

Eminem released “Tobey,” which features BabyTron and Big Sean.


YouTube video

Childish Gambino released “Lithonia.”

YouTube video

Cam The Artisan released “She Knows.”

YouTube video

Ken Carson released A Great Chaos (Deluxe).

DvDx released “y2kshawty.”

YouTube video

Onsight Deeda and TBoss released “SNA.”

YouTube video

Big Moochie Grape released “Fun,” which features Young Dolph.

YouTube video

Amagiri Young released “Askari,” which features Jim Jones.

YouTube video

Scream CJ released “CHANCE!”

YouTube video

Tony Shhnow released “RULE 5.”

YouTube video

Rich Homie Quan and 2 Chainz released “Ah’chi.”

YouTube video

DDG released “Wouldn’t Even Cap.”

YouTube video

Dax released his remix of Eminem and Jay Z’s “Renegade” to announce he’s quitting rap.

YouTube video

Tory Lanez released “Girls Around The World” and “I’ve Been.”

YouTube video
YouTube video

mgk released Hotel Diablo: floor 13 edition.

YouTube video

Kendrick Lamar released the music video for “Not Like Us.”

YouTube video

B Jet released “Rhetorical Question.”

YouTube video
