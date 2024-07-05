The holiday has passed but the jams are still coming in. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of July 5.

42 Dugg released 4eva Us Neva Them, which features Sexyy Red, Blac Youngsta and Lil Baby.

Quavo released “Tough,” which features Lana Del Rey.

Eminem released “Tobey,” which features BabyTron and Big Sean.

Childish Gambino released “Lithonia.”

Cam The Artisan released “She Knows.”

Ken Carson released A Great Chaos (Deluxe).

DvDx released “y2kshawty.”

Onsight Deeda and TBoss released “SNA.”

Big Moochie Grape released “Fun,” which features Young Dolph.

Amagiri Young released “Askari,” which features Jim Jones.

Scream CJ released “CHANCE!”

Tony Shhnow released “RULE 5.”

Rich Homie Quan and 2 Chainz released “Ah’chi.”

DDG released “Wouldn’t Even Cap.”

Dax released his remix of Eminem and Jay Z’s “Renegade” to announce he’s quitting rap.

Tory Lanez released “Girls Around The World” and “I’ve Been.”

mgk released Hotel Diablo: floor 13 edition.

Kendrick Lamar released the music video for “Not Like Us.”

B Jet released “Rhetorical Question.”