R&B singer and songwriter VoTT is a rising star in the music industry, and he’s letting people know he’s here to stay with his latest EP Heart Breaker, which talks about his life experiences from 2020 to 2024. Finding his inner-self throughout that time, VoTT had a new sense of confidence and boldness in his music.

VoTT spoke with rolling out about the EP, being a heartbreaker, and balancing his life. He also gave advice he would give to single men.

What are you looking for in your music when it comes to creative direction?

I think of the visual when I actually write the record. So, a lot of times, when I’m writing the record, the visuals are kind of already in my head. That’s why you see those synergies and it just gels together because it was kind of already pre-thought of during the production of the actual audio.

Tell us about your song “Heart Breaker.”

This one’s a deep one because I’m a Libra. Libras are hard people to love because they are so independent. We’re go-getters, so Libras most of the time are very emotionally closed off and it just depends. You got to be super close. Libras are hard to trust. Once you overstep a Libra, it’s hard to get back in good graces, and I think a lot of times, Libras are just guarded. Libras are super independent. It just says naturally, I’m a heartbreaker. It’s telling you to be careful, I’m warning you that potentially I’m going to just get back into that mode and potentially break your heart.

When do you know it’s time to break a heart?

A lot of times, we’re not really trying to break your heart. It just happens that way. A lot of times, people just get fed up. The only reason I say that is because my sister is a Libra. It’s amazing how many of the Libras I know are just guarded people. They don’t like a lot of questions. If you questioned a Libra, that’s the worst thing you can do, that’ll just make them shut down. It’s a boss sign; they’re just used to running everything, and a lot of times, that can be challenging or intimidating to some people.

What advice would you give single men?

I would say for those who are single, maximize your time while you’re single. There’s just so much out here that you can do and I can’t speak for those who are complacent in life. I speak to those who are driven. I speak to those who have aspirations and dreams, and they want to start businesses and have that entrepreneurial aspect of their life. I speak to those people who take advantage of this time because the whole Heart Breaker project is international. It talks about all the international travel that I’ve done over the past four years, which has been to a lot of countries. It talks about going to those countries and identifying the opportunities that you actually do have back here in the States, and then taking advantage of that, maximizing as much of those opportunities that you have, and just making it come to some type of realization.