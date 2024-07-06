Marlon Wayans insists he’s fine after home burglary

Marlon Wayans wants everyone to know he’s doing just fine despite his recent brush with burglars. The 51-year-old comedian and Requiem for a Dream actor took to Instagram to reassure fans that he’s still “grateful” for life’s blessings, while cheekily warning potential criminals that he’s the “wrong” person to rob.

Marlon said in the update for fans the thieves didn’t “get much as “I don’t own s***” and is “not flashy” – while adding he doesn’t have cash or bling in his home.

“God is so good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful.

“Dear ROBBERS and OTHERS, I am the WRONG N**** to ROB. Save your energy. I don’t have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE. Sorry, I live a simple life with two cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead.

“Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s*** is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bulls***? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own s*** valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelery. Please pick a better [target] thank you and love you… still,” Marlon added in a caption alongside the clip.

Marlon was seen in the clip in which he told his followers he had been robbed wearing a collared shirt and a baseball cap that said G.O.A.T. He said after thanking everyone who “checked on me”, he reiterated his point his home was not full of valuables.

“I want you to know that they didn’t really get much, ’cause I don’t own s***. The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So unless you were gonna put that s*** on a truck and drag it away, then you did well.

“But I don’t own s*** – I use cards… I don’t have cash… I’m the wrong n**** to rob – go down the block… there’s a lot of flashy n***** out there.” Marlon said.

According to TMZ, the burglary occurred in the early hours of June 29. Interestingly, Marlon’s brother Keenen, 66, was home during the incident but reportedly thought the noise outside was “nothing” and slept through the entire raid. One of Wayans’ workers later discovered the break-in.

Despite Wayans’ claims of not being “flashy” and not keeping cash at home, TMZ reported that several thousand dollars in cash and a safe were taken during the burglary.