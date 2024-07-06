ESSENCE Fest explores the significance of Tarot in the lives of Black women

For decades, Tarot has played a pivotal role in the well-being and self-care of Black women, serving as a bridge to spiritual guidance and ancestral wisdom. This historical divination practice has been a tool for personal introspection and a means of cultural reclamation, especially prominent in communities like New Orleans.

Empowering Black women through Tarot

At the recent ESSENCE Festival at the Ernest Morial Convention Center, the “Read The Room” session highlighted the profound connection between Black women and Tarot. Spiritual psychics and mediums Thomjana Ferguson and Tiffany Monique shared their insights, emphasizing Tarot’s role in navigating life’s complexities and fostering a deeper understanding of oneself and one’s ancestors.

Thomjana Ferguson, a New Orleans native who has practiced tarot readings since 2018, passionately advocates for Tarot as a supportive tool for the Black community. “I read tarot to support my community and to provide them this experience to understand their inner selves,” Ferguson explained. She emphasized that Tarot allows individuals to slow down, center themselves, and receive messages from ancestors, enhancing spiritual connectivity and self-awareness.

Reclaiming heritage and finding guidance

Ferguson also touched on the cultural significance of Tarot, noting its roots in ancient African traditions. “In history, divination was our first altar,” she stated, highlighting how Tarot serves as a reclaiming of history and a celebration of Black spiritual practices.

Tiffany Monique, with over 30 years of experience in Tarot and owner of Crescent City Conjure, described Tarot as a proactive tool that provides clarity and foresight. “It gives you a screenshot of where you are, the placement in the situations, and the challenges you’re trying to meet,” she said. This enables individuals to make informed decisions about their paths forward, whether to continue on the same route or to make necessary adjustments.

Both experts agree that integrating Tarot with an ancestral connection offers a powerful means for Black women to navigate their lives with confidence and spiritual alignment, making it an essential practice for those seeking to enhance their spiritual well-being and personal growth.