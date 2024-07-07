Ice Cube’s BIG3 grows with 2 new franchises

Ice Cube’s professional basketball league is gaining even more momentum after selling the Los Angeles market for millions of dollars.

The former NWA rapper-turned-filmmaker-turned-entrepreneur has reportedly sold two other cities in the BIG3 league.

Bloomberg reported that moguls Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll acquired a third team that will be based in Houston. Last month, businessman Heath Freeman purchased the rights to a franchise in Miami for the same amount. Freeman is set to take over the Miami franchise for the 2025 season.

“I am honored to join Ice Cube and [co-founder] Jeff Kwatinetz at the BIG3 and bring a new professional basketball team to Miami,” Freeman said.

Cube, who knows a thing or two about successful franchises with the classic Friday and Barbershop movies and spinoffs, is looking to replicate his Tinseltown success with the BIG3.

“We need to plant our roots in cities so we can be more than a rolling all-star game coming through,” Cube said after the L.A. team sold for $10 million earlier this year. “It’s really about growing the sport and the league.”

“BIG3 is shaping the future of basketball; the gameplay is dynamic and nuanced, and the product on the court appeals to the audiences in this incredibly fast-growing region. Basketball fans across South Florida can rest assured that this franchise will soon add to our great region’s winning sports pedigree.”