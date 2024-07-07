Jesse Iwuji shares his racing story and why representation is important

NASCAR roared into Chicago during the July 4 weekend, bringing its thrilling energy to the city’s streets. As the sport continues to gain popularity in urban settings a conversation around representation and inclusion within the sport continues to be at the forefront. NASCAR has had a challenging history when it comes to minority representation and starts are being taken to address this issue. Rolling out recently spoke with Jesse Iwuji of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports to explore the importance of representation and his own journey into racing.

Why are you in Chicago this weekend?

We’re here in Chicago this weekend for the Chicago Street Course Race and the NASCAR Xfinity Series witJesse Iwuji Motorsports, which is our NASCAR team. We’re partnered up with SS Greenlight. Our road course driver, Andre Castro, is in his I believe his fourth race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He’s running this race this weekend. He came here last year and ran really solid for most of the race. Unfortunately a brake incident happened and then ended up not finishing that race.

This year he’s looking to come back and have a way better run. We’re looking forward to having him on the track and also representing the brands that are with them, the racing association and also the University of Chicago.

Please tell us about why this representation is important.

Representation is really important and not just NASCAR, but just in motor sports in general, because for the kids and the youth out there who look like us and all the kids who come from minority backgrounds, when they see other people like them who have walked in their same shoes, It gives them permission to say yes to their goals and dreams.

A lot of times if you don’t see people like you somewhere, you feel like you’re not welcome there, like it’s not for you, or your people just don’t do it. But when you see people like you there, all of a sudden you’re like, you know what? Hey, this is possible now. I can say yes to this and I can go after it now. I don’t have to be afraid.

How did you start racing?

Getting into racing definitely for me was different. I started off way different than most race car drivers. Most drivers start off in go-karts, and then from there they go to legends cars and then late models and so on. I didn’t start racing until I was 26 years-old when most start when they’re like eight years old. So I started almost 20 years past where, when everyone starts. I was in the United States Navy, active duty at the time, um, I wanted to pursue professional racing on the side. I went after it, I figured out how to fundraise, I figured out how to network, I figured out how to drive a race car by training myself on a racing simulator. I did everything that I could to just stay in the game, I just never quit even when things got really hard.

What do you have to say to the kid right now who’s looking to get into racing?

I’ll say this, first have the vision. You have to have a clear vision that you’re going to become whatever you’re trying to become. After you have that vision, you now have to insanely and obsessively believe that it’s possible. Without believing you’ll never achieve it. And then from there, you have to put action towards it every single day as you’re putting that action towards it and you’re believing it and you have that vision. Eventually what you’re working for will come true. It will get hard. It won’t be easy, but you have to remember that in the darkest point of the night, the sun will rise and God will always reward those who stay strong enough, long enough.