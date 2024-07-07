As a Trust Advisor for Comerica Bank in Detroit, LaShawn Jimenez plays an invaluable role with the ability to be the highest quality trust provider, while growing the business in Wealth Management and the Trust division.

In her role, she is responsible for trust administration, including all aspects of client contact to consistently delivery high-quality fiduciary service; coordinating with the client’s professional advisors to develop a thorough understanding of their financial- and estate-planning needs. The clients include high net worth multigenerational families and business owners. She always fosters a positive customer/client relationship to ensure that the clients’ needs are met.

Jimenez has 17 years of banking experience within the Wealth Management division. Her background has always been customer- or client-focused. Prior to banking, she was an executive assistant, where she utilized her administration and customer service skills.

Jimenez has volunteered with Tutor-Mate, and My Brother’s keeper organization. Currently, she volunteers with The Tarence Wheeler Foundation, forgotten harvest, Comerica financial brigade, Triumph Church Community Foundation along with being chair of the Michigan African American Business Resource Group.

She received her Bachelor of Business degree from Davenport University along with being a graduate of the Leadership Development Program at Comerica Bank. Jimenez was born and raised in the city of Detroit, and enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, cooking meals, ministry and dancing.

Why did you select your career?

I selected my career because I love relationship building. Along with being in a position to help others and give back in the community.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

My superpower is FAITH. I am who I am because of God. I do nothing without prayer.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

If I could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, it would be Loraine Dunwoody (my Big Ma). She taught me early in life how to pray and believe in the power of prayer. She was resilient, hardworking and giving. She was rich in love and the word of God. She gave out of sacrifice with a smile.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important because they have navigated through a path of life’s challenges. They can provide guidance, inspiration, support, and wisdom. I feel like once you get to a certain level in life, you have a responsibility to give back. Teach the next generation the importance of nurturing and fostering relationships, along with walking in your purpose without sacrificing who you are and what you believe in. Never be ashamed of being a woman of color! We are powerful!