NASCAR and BCBSIL celebrate local heroes with a big surprise in Chicago

On Friday July 5, 2024, NASCAR Chicago and Blue Cross Blue Shield came together to honor Chicago Hometown Heroes with an exclusive tour of the Chicago Street Course. The exciting day was created to recognize individuals from the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. The tribute was to recognize the courage and commitment of these heroes, each nominated for their efforts by their superiors.

The event began with a tour of the NASCAR Chicago Street Course as the heroes witnessed how a street that many frequent daily has been transformed into a race course.

The highlight of the day was when Bubba Wallace, the driver behind the wheel of No. 23 Toyota Camry for Michael Jordan’s 23XL racing surprised the heroes who were being honored. Bubba shared that all of the heroes would be riding with him by way of a portion of his car that had all of their names engraved on it.

Dylan “Mamba” Smith, NASCAR’s Chief Hype Officer and FOX Sports analyst brought his energy to the occasion. Robert Miller, Vice President of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois emphasized the importance of acknowledging these heroes, communities, and the company’s #DrivingAccess initiative.

BCBSIL’s dedication to the people it serves was evident in the way they took time out to honor individuals who can sometimes be overlooked and are extremely necessary to how the city functions. It was a gesture of gratitude towards those who contribute so much to our city.

Rolling out asked Mariah Gray of Chicago Streets and Sanitation how it feels to be recognized as a Chicago hero. “It feels amazing. I am actually speechless. I didn’t know that my name was going to be on an actual car that’s racing in NASCAR this weekend. I feel wonderful. It means a lot to me. I love my city, the good and the bad. I’m just grateful to be a part of Chicago,”said Gray

Check out a few pictures in the gallery below.