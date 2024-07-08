Hulk Hogan accused of replacing Black brand ambassador

A recent controversy has surfaced involving former WWE star Hulk Hogan, who is accused of discriminatory practices in his business dealings. A social media influencer, Essence Jenai, has come forward with allegations that Hogan terminated her contract with his new beer brand, Real American Beer, after discovering she was Black, subsequently replacing her with White women.

Details of the allegation

Essence Jenai shared her experience on social media, revealing that her contract was abruptly canceled after just one day of promotion. Despite being initially booked for a week, she was informed that the client had requested the cancellation of the remaining events. Jenai suspects the reason for her dismissal was racial, as she observed Hogan continuing the promotional campaign with White female ambassadors the following day.

Hogan’s history with racism

This incident has reignited discussions about Hogan’s past controversies, including a 2015 scandal where he was recorded using racially charged language, which led to a temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame. Although he was reinstated in 2018 after making several apologies and engaging in community service, this new allegation adds to the troubled history.

Community reaction

The wrestling community and social media users have expressed disappointment and anger over the allegations, recalling Hogan’s previous racial issues. The situation has sparked a broader conversation about racism in the entertainment and sports industries.

Conclusion

As of now, Hulk Hogan and his team have not publicly responded to the allegations made by Essence Jenai. The case highlights ongoing issues of racial discrimination in high-profile industries and the importance of accountability and transparency from public figures.