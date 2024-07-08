Pusha T named Louis Vuitton house ambassador

Pusha T, the renowned rapper, has been appointed as a house ambassador for Louis Vuiton, marking a significant milestone in his career. This announcement was made recently, highlighting his close ties with Pharrell Williams, the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton. The partnership between Pusha T and Pharrell is expected to explore new avenues of expression, building on their longstanding collaborative history.

Pusha T’s involvement with Louis Vuitton has been prominent, especially since Pharrell Williams took the helm as the Men’s Creative Director. Notably, Pusha T featured in the debut of new Clipse music during Pharrell’s first show for the brand. He continues to support Pharrell’s vision by attending major events, including the recent Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.

Upcoming music releases

Aside from his duties with Louis Vuitton, Pusha T is also working on new music projects. He revealed in an interview that Pharrell Williams is producing an upcoming Clipse album, which is yet to be titled or given a release date. This project is among several others that fans eagerly anticipate from the dynamic duo.

The appointment of Pusha T as a house ambassador follows other notable ambassadorships at Louis Vuitton, including those awarded to Saoirse Ronan, BamBam, Victor Wembanyama, and Timothée Adolphe. As Pusha T steps into this prestigious role, the music and fashion worlds eagerly watch for what’s next in this creative partnership.