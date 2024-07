Mr. FUBU himself, Daymond John, dispensed invaluable information at the Traffic, Sales and Profits (TSP) Seminar at the Avalon Hotel in Alpharetta, Georgia. In addition to discussing his upbringing in Queens alongside childhood friends Irv Gotti and Hype Williams — who excelled in music and film, respectively — The “Shark Tank” co-host inculcated the crowd how to pivot in an adverse marketplace and how to use the barter system with other business owners when capital is scarce.