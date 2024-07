Former ESPN “SportsCenter” host Sage Steele became emotional during the recent Congress, Cognac, and Cigars forum with Congressmen Byron Daniels (R-Florida) and Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) at the Studio Cigar Lounge in Fairburn, Georgia. The conservative commentator recounted death threats and alleged vows from detractors to rape her daughters because Steele publicly opposes President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda.