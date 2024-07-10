Idris Elba eyes duet with rapper Doja Cat

Idris Elba, the suave Hijack actor and part-time DJ who defies age, is ready to turn the music world upside down by teaming up with rap sensation Doja Cat.

At 51, he isn’t just content with acting; he’s also a keen musician and DJ who dreams of collaborating with the “Paint The Town Red” hitmaker, 28.

“I’d really like to work with Doja Cat, she’s amazing. I’d also like to work with Black Coffee, he’s amazing. Mark Ronson, too,” Elba said speaking to The Sun newspaper.

“Everyone speaks different languages [and] are different ages, but as soon as you play music, it’s just one frequency,” in a short film for vodka brand Grey Goose, Elba reflected on the unifying power of music.

The British-born star recently shared that he “throws everything” he’s got into his music. This might explain why he reportedly doesn’t sleep much. The “Luther” star is known for spending hours “fine-tuning” his tracks to perfection.

“I throw everything into my music, refining it and fine-tuning it until it hits right. That’s the same vibe I get with Grey Goose Altius. The dedication, the attention to detail — it’s about the craft in every drop, which is exactly what you want, when you’re celebrating something real,” he explained while entertaining guests at the official Grey Goose Altius launch party in a private villa at the hills of Cap Martinet, Ibiza.

Elba famously deejayed at the wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“No! No, but it was my gift to my friends. I can’t afford anything [so I said] ‘Can I just DJ?’… Weddings are great and I hadn’t deejayed a wedding for a long time and that was fun. I was having a great time,” he humorously revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It wasn’t on the playlist. I played some Dr. Dre,” Elba responded when asked if he played any Queen to get Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the dancefloor.

