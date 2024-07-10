Top summer runway trends to try now

As the summer season unfolds, it’s time to revitalize your wardrobe with the hottest runway trends. This year, it’s all about embracing a grown-and-sexy aesthetic that reflects a new era of style. From preppy polos to sheer pieces, these trends are set to elevate your fashion game.

Preppy polos: Make a statement with a bold, ribbed knit polo. Style it with darted detailed jeans for a sophisticated look, or pair it with a denim skirt and kitten heels for a chic ensemble.

Statement belts: Belts are back with a bang! Opt for a belt bag for a casual yet trendy look, or layer a statement belt over a dress to add a touch of opulence to your outfit.

Crochet bags: The crochet bag is the summer’s must-have accessory. Whether dressing up for an event or keeping it casual for a park outing, a crochet tote adds texture and style to any look.

Little white dress: The little white dress is a summer night staple. Choose a strapless number with peplum detailing to keep things fresh, and pair it with stacked bracelets and necklaces for a glamorous touch.

Sheer anything: Sheer is the new chic. Embrace sheer tops with bralettes for a night out, or add a sheer dress to your wardrobe for a bold and sexy statement.

These summer trends are not just about fashion; they’re about stepping into a new version of yourself. Embrace the season with confidence and let your wardrobe reflect your personal growth and style evolution.