Kris Jenner hints at marrying Corey Gamble next year

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, has previously insisted she is in no rush to walk down the aisle again with longtime partner Corey Gamble, having been married twice before to the late Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

When sharing the news with her close friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick that she was undergoing a hysterectomy after an ovarian cancer scare, Jenner suggested she could wed again.

“I thought you were gonna tell me you’re getting married!” Hilton said when Jenner shared the health update on the July 11 episode of “The Kardashians.”

“I mean, not right this very second!” Jenner laughed.

“I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow],” Hilton quipped. “I’m like, ‘That’s a little early for me to be …'”

Jenner, who has been with Gamble since 2014, then said the pair would be her bridesmaids if the day ever comes.

“Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid,” she said. “I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I’m 70!”

The momager turns 70 on Nov. 5, 2025.

On a recent episode of the Hulu show, Jenner admitted she questioned the 25-year age gap between Gamble and her.

She said she was initially confused as to why he would want to date a mature woman, but she concluded that you cannot “explain why people fall in love.”

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?” she said in one of the show’s confessional interviews. “I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f—— big number, but it’s a number!”

“Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love, but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years,” Jenner continued, “and we have a great time.”

“All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet,” she told People when asked if she or her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have any plans to marry.

Jenner’s comments came after she previously explained that, having done “the big wedding,” she didn’t feel the need to walk down the aisle another time.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she said on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast.

“I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up,” Jenner continued. “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that.”

“I’ve had the big wedding; I’ve had the babies and the kids … I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences, and I’m looking forward to my future — and I just don’t think that I want to go there,” she stated.