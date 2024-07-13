Apple issues urgent spyware warning to users

Apple has once again sounded the alarm, sending spyware attack warnings to users across 98 countries.

Several users received a notification from the [email protected] account, cautioning them that their iPhones may have been compromised.

“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.

“This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously,” according to the message.

The affected users, predominantly from media organizations and coincidentally timed around elections, suggest political motives behind the attacks.

This isn’t the first time Apple has issued such warnings; a similar alert was circulated just three months ago.