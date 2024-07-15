Blackleaf Vodka: DC’s premium French-inspired spirit and American hustle

In the realm of premium spirits, Blackleaf Vodka emerges as a distinctive brand, epitomizing the values of craftsmanship, sustainability, and cultural importance. Co-founded by Monté Burrow and Kevin Larkai, Blackleaf Vodka seamlessly integrates French artisanal quality with American entrepreneurial vigor.

Monté Burrow, leveraging his engineering expertise and extensive tenure at Diageo, and Kevin Larkai, whose finance background drives his innovative branding strategies, have developed a vodka that not only delights the palate but also upholds ethical standards and community engagement.

Their remarkable journey began with a fortuitous meeting in Cognac, France, and culminated in the establishment of the first Black-owned, French premium organic vodka brand in the United States. This inspiring narrative underscores their commitment to excellence and social responsibility, setting Blackleaf Vodka apart in the competitive landscape of luxury spirits.

What inspired you to start your spirits brand, and what sets it apart from others in the market?

Larkai: I’ve always been passionate about creating memorable consumer products and shaping the brands of the future. Blackleaf was born of a chance meeting in France while my partner and I were on vacation. We were exploring the town of Cognac when we randomly bumped into what seemed to be the only other black person in the entire region. We connected immediately and later found out he was a professional soccer player in England and was married to a woman from Cognac. The whole town had been following his career, and he was something of a local celebrity. He seemed to know everyone and introduced us to Bertrand Laclie, the owner of Maison Rene Laclie, a fifth-generation Cognac house. We were immediately intrigued by Bertrand’s passion for his craft, which matched our enthusiasm for creating the leading consumer brands of the future. We formed a bond and decided to create a vodka unlike any other on the market. Our internal culture motto is “French craftsmanship, American hustle.”

Can you share a memorable success story or milestone that you’ve achieved in building your brand?

Both: We are the first Black-owned, French premium organic vodka brand in the United States and are a USDA certified organic vodka. Blackleaf Organic Vodka has won several prestigious beverage awards, including Best of Class Vodka at the Tasting Alliance 2022 New York World Spirits Competition, Triple Still Award winner, securing 3 Double Gold Awards in the San Francisco, Singapore, and New York competitions, and the Unmasked Proof Awards perfect rating.

How do you ensure sustainable and ethical practices in sourcing ingredients and manufacturing your products?

Burrow: Carefully handcrafted in the heart of the acclaimed Cognac region of France, Blackleaf is the product of a five-stage copper pot artisanal distillation, yielding a vodka that is not only smooth but full of character. Most importantly, it’s the ingredients we use; our winter wheat is grown entirely without pesticides or fertilizers.

Secondly, our process is sustainable and eco-conscious because we reduce waste by using the mash as animal feed. The combination of ingredients and process earns the demanding USDA-NOP organic certification.

Finally, we carry our environmental focus through to our labels printed with organic inks and our bottles, which use less glass to reduce our impact on the environment.

In what ways do you give back to the community or contribute to social causes through your brand?

Both: Innovation and quality thrive in diverse hands. At Blackleaf Organic Vodka, we believe in the power of community and mentorship to drive success. Blackleaf is excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the spirits industry. Throughout the year, we support a number of sponsorship requests that are in alignment with our community advancement goals. We also actively join global impact awareness campaigns including Black History Month, Global Recycling Day, Earth Day, Pride and others.

What goals do you have for the future of your brand, and how do you plan to expand and evolve in the coming years?

Both: Blackleaf Organic is a company dedicated to sustainability, style and celebrating the human spirit, with a vision of becoming a global household name in the spirits and beverage industries. As a product development and management firm, we produce eco-conscious goods that challenge the status quo. Our commitment to organic ingredients and quality has made Blackleaf Organic Vodka a symbol of excellence. Our vodka’s accolades — including Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Singapore World Spirits Competition, as well as the title of Best-Of-Class Vodka at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition — showcase our exceptional craftsmanship and passion for perfection.

Looking ahead

As Blackleaf Vodka continues to make waves in the spirits industry, the vision of Monté Burrow and Kevin Larkai remains steadfast: to produce a world-class, sustainable product that embodies excellence and celebrates the human spirit. Their dedication to quality, sustainability, and community engagement sets them apart in a crowded market, making Blackleaf Vodka a brand to watch in the coming years. With numerous accolades under their belt and a commitment to innovation and social impact, Monté and Kevin are not just building a brand—they are setting new standards for what a premium vodka can be.

Blackleaf Vodka is also making a significant impact beyond the bottle, as it proudly serves as the exclusive spirits sponsor of Sisters With Superpowers DC. For more information about their journey and offerings, visit our website and follow us on Instagram.

The future looks bright for Blackleaf Vodka, as it continues to push boundaries and inspire others in the industry.