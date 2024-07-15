Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders celebrate engagement and await their baby boy

R&B singer Jacquees recently proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Deiondra Sanders, during their baby shower, marking a joyous celebration as they await the arrival of their son. The heartwarming proposal was captured in a series of photos shared on Jacquees’ Instagram, showcasing him placing a diamond ring on Sanders’ finger, accompanied by the caption, “She said YES! 🙏🏾💍”.

The engagement announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and fans alike. Notable figures such as NBA All-Star Trae Young, comedian DC Young Fly, rapper Killer Mike and singer Monica were among the celebrities who expressed their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Adding to the excitement, Jacquees also shared a video from the baby shower, which included a montage of the event’s highlights. Guests were seen enjoying the festive atmosphere, and Jacquees gave a heartfelt speech about his relationship with Sanders. The couple had previously hosted a gender reveal party, announcing that they would be welcoming a boy into their family. Sanders also hinted at the baby’s name in a YouTube video, sharing that it would be a unisex name that both she and Jacquees loved.

This series of celebratory events not only highlights the couple’s joy but also brings their fans closer to their journey into parenthood and their next chapter together as a family.