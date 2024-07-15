Steve Harvey shares his secret to marital bliss

Entertainment mogul Steve Harvey has offered candid advice on marriage, which has sparked conversations amid rumored marital issues. Harvey, who has faced speculation about his marriage to Marjorie Harvey, including allegations of infidelity, has publicly addressed these rumors, stating they are unfounded and have only brought him and his wife closer together.

Harvey’s golden rule for a lasting marriage

During a “Family Feud” taping, Steve Harvey shared his belief that men have a simple choice in marriage: to be happy or to be right. Emphasizing that striving to be right can negatively impact marital harmony, Harvey advised men to focus on happiness instead. He humorously noted that in his view, marriage is not a 50-50 partnership but rather an 85-15 split, with men typically on the lesser end.

Personal anecdotes

Harvey has been open about his experiences, including restrictions he faces at home, such as not being allowed to smoke cigars inside. He has also discussed the dynamics of his relationship with Marjorie Harvey, highlighting that despite owning their homes, he has little say in matters like home decor. His stance on marital compromise and happiness has received mixed reactions from the public.

Addressing the rumors

Despite the challenges and rumors, Steve Harvey has consistently denied any allegations of cheating. Marjorie Harvey has been less active on social media during this period, while Steve has continued to engage with his audience through his work on “Family Feud” and other projects. The couple’s approach to dealing with public scrutiny appears to be maintaining a united front and emphasizing the strength of their relationship.