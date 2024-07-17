A night of rhythms with Angelique Kidjo and MeShell Ndegeocello at Ravinia

Angelique Kidjo and MeShell Ndegeocello will perform together at Ravinia in Highland Park on August 8, promising an evening filled with music and beauty.

Kidjo, a Grammy-winning artist, is known for incorporating African rhythms with elements of R&B, funk, and jazz. Her performances are celebrations of heritage with twists. Her skill in blending sounds with diverse global styles has established her as a pioneering artist who breaks barriers. Concertgoers can expect Kidjo to command the stage with her vocals and provide a compelling and beautiful soundscape.

Ndegeocello will also grace the Ravinia stage with her brand of sultry vocals and amazing musicianship on the bass. Similar to Kidjo, Ndegeocello’s style is genre-bending, as she incorporates many genres into her music. Her soulful voice and intricate bass skills have earned praise, and she has cultivated a devoted fan following.

Ndegeocello’s music explores themes of self-discovery, love, and human emotions, creating connections with her audience. Her talent for expressing emotions through her songs leaves a lasting impact on those who listen.

The collaboration between Kidjo and Ndegeocello offers an evening of music that celebrates unity through the magic of sound. Their combined artistic talents promise to take the audience on a journey that sparks inspiration and strikes a chord within. By blending Kidjo’s beats with Ndegeocello’s soul-stirring tunes, they create a one-of-a-kind musical experience. This concert shines brightly in Ravinia’s summer series, providing a chance to witness two artists sharing the stage.

Ravinia, famous for its beauty and diverse musical lineup, sets the stage for this exceptional event. Concertgoers can savor the performance from the lawn seating or under the pavilion, each offering a unique way to immerse oneself in the music. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to their music, this show, by promises an evening celebrating the vibrancy and variety of music.