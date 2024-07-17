A’ja Wilson slams her Aces teammates for photos with Usher after loss (video)

A’ja Wilson, the WNBA’s most dominant player, was seething with disgust when her Vegas Aces teammates clamored to take a photo with superstar singer Usher following a crushing loss.

Wilson, 27, continued blazing on her historic pace by pouring in 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. But her output was insufficient to stave off the upstart Chicago Sky led by Chennedy Carter. She torched the Aces for 34 points en route to a surprising win over the two-time defending champs, 93-85. Angel Reese deposited another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky.

A’ja Wilson was inadvertently caught on a hot mic raging about the bad loss

Afterward, as the Sky celebrated their important victory, Wilson unleashed a torrent of expletives as her teammates lined up to get selfies with the Confessions crooner despite the late-game failure.

“They ain’t did s— all day, but they wanna take a motherf—– picture with Usher,” she spat to a teammate standing next to her.

The rest of Wilson’s viral rant was cut off as the cameras, which were trained on her, turned off the mic.

Some of A’ja Wilson’s reliable teammates had off nights

Wilson’s star teammates, particularly Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray — the latter nicknamed the “Point Gawd” by fans and sportswriters — contributed just 8 and 7 points, respectively. Star reserve Tiffany Hayes, however, tried to help the Aces’ cause by contributing 19 points while Jackie Young added 17.

Wilson was particularly bothered by the Aces’ results because her team went into the All-Star and Olympic break with a loss. They now sit in fourth place in the WNBA standings with a 16-8 record.

As a consolation, Wilson, the front-runner for league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year goes into the Paris Games leading the league in points per game, rebounds, and blocked shots.