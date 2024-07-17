Must-do activities in Paris during the Olympics

Paris, the City of Light, will shine even brighter during the Olympics. With the world’s attention on this iconic city, visitors will have the chance to experience not only the thrill of the games but also the rich culture, history, and charm of Paris. Here’s a guide to the must-do activities in Paris, France during the Olympics, ensuring you make the most of your time in this extraordinary city.

Immerse yourself in Olympic spirit

Attend olympic events

The primary reason for your visit might be to witness the Olympics, and there’s no better way to experience the spirit of the games than by attending some of the events. From athletics at the Stade de France to gymnastics at the AccorHotels Arena, the atmosphere will be electric. Make sure to book your tickets in advance and plan your schedule to catch your favorite sports.

Visit olympic village

The Olympic Village will be a hub of activity, offering a glimpse into the lives of athletes from around the world. While it’s primarily for athletes and officials, public tours are often available. It’s an opportunity to see where the world’s top athletes live and train during the games and perhaps even catch a glimpse of your favorite sports stars.

Explore iconic Parisian landmarks

Eiffel tower

No visit to Paris is complete without seeing the Eiffel Tower. During the Olympics, expect special lighting and events centered around this iconic structure. Whether you choose to take a leisurely stroll around the base, enjoy a picnic on the Champ de Mars, or ascend to the top for a panoramic view of Paris, the Eiffel Tower is a must-see.

Louvre museum

Home to thousands of works of art, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, the Louvre is the world’s largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris. During the Olympics, special exhibits or events may be held, so check the museum’s schedule. To avoid the crowds, consider booking a night tour or early morning visit.

Notre-dame cathedral

Though still under reconstruction following the 2019 fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral remains a symbol of Parisian resilience and beauty. Nearby, you can visit the crypt, walk along the Seine, or explore the charming Île de la Cité. Updates on the cathedral’s restoration progress and limited-access tours might be available during your visit.

Enjoy Parisian culture and cuisine

Savor French cuisine

Paris is a food lover’s paradise. From casual bistros to Michelin-starred restaurants, the city offers a gastronomic adventure. Don’t miss trying traditional dishes like coq au vin, escargots, and crème brûlée. For a unique experience, book a dinner cruise on the Seine to enjoy exquisite cuisine with stunning views of Paris.

explore local markets

Visit local markets like Marché des Enfants Rouges or Marché Bastille to experience the vibrant food culture of Paris. Here, you can sample fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, and freshly baked bread. These markets offer a taste of daily Parisian life and an opportunity to interact with locals.

Experience a cabaret show

Paris is renowned for its cabaret shows, with the Moulin Rouge being the most famous. Enjoy an evening of entertainment, complete with dazzling costumes, live music, and traditional French cancan dance. It’s an unforgettable way to experience Parisian nightlife.

Discover hidden gems

Montmartre

Montmartre, with its bohemian charm, is a neighborhood not to be missed. Wander through its winding streets, visit the Sacré-Cœur Basilica for a breathtaking view of the city, and explore the artistic legacy of this area. Stop by the Place du Tertre to see local artists at work and maybe take home a unique souvenir.

Le marais

Le Marais is a historic district known for its narrow medieval lanes, trendy boutiques, and vibrant gay community. Explore its museums, like the Musée Picasso, and enjoy a leisurely afternoon in the Place des Vosges. This area is also known for its eclectic dining scene, offering everything from traditional French cuisine to international fare.

Seine river cruise

A cruise on the Seine offers a unique perspective of Paris. Several companies offer daytime and evening cruises, some with dining options. This relaxing journey allows you to see many of the city’s landmarks from the water, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, and the Louvre.

Practical tips for olympic visitors

Getting around

Paris has an extensive public transportation system, including metros, buses, and trams. During the Olympics, expect increased services and special transportation passes for visitors. Consider getting a Paris Visite Pass for unlimited travel on public transport.

Accommodation

Book your accommodation well in advance, as hotels will fill up quickly during the Olympics. Consider staying in neighborhoods like Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Le Marais, or near the Champs-Élysées for convenient access to major attractions and Olympic venues.

Safety and security

During the Olympics, there will be heightened security across the city. Stay informed about any travel advisories and follow local guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit. Keep an eye on your belongings, especially in crowded areas, and be aware of your surroundings.

Conclusion

Paris during the Olympics will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, combining the excitement of world-class sports with the timeless allure of one of the world’s most beautiful cities. From attending Olympic events and exploring iconic landmarks to indulging in French cuisine and discovering hidden gems, there’s something for everyone. Plan ahead, embrace the Olympic spirit, and enjoy every moment in this enchanting city. Your trip to Paris during the Olympics is sure to be an unforgettable adventure.

This story was created using AI technology.