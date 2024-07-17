Registration now open for CBCF’s 53rd annual legislative conference

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., is excited to announce that registration for the 53rd Annual Legislative Conference is now open. This seminal convening will be held from September 11 – 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C., under the theme, “From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices,” reflecting CBCF’s commitment to unity, progress, and advocacy for economic prosperity and social justice for the global Black community.

“This year’s Annual Legislative Conference theme, ‘From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices,’ is an intentional call to action. It embodies our ongoing march toward progress and our dedication to fostering innovation, advocacy, and collaboration. With equality and opportunity as our pillars, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is proud to host this annual convening that advances prosperity, ignites passion for change, and amplifies voices that will shape the future for us all,” proclaims Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of the CBCF.

As the nation’s leading Black public policy conference, CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference offers over one hundred free in-person issue forums and established brain trusts, with select virtual programming. The conference will focus on the following thematic programming tracks, which are key to progressing from vision to victory:

Path to Progress and Prosperity: Charting a clear course for economic growth and social advancement.

Fostering Opportunities: Amplifying Black voices to create opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Advancing Social and Economic Justice: Advocating for policies and practices that promote fairness, equity, and opportunity for all.

“The collective power of Black voices guides our journey from vision to victory. Together, we champion progress, prosperity, and justice for all,” said Representative Terri A. Sewell (D-AL7), Chair of the CBCF Board of Directors.“Given all that is at stake, this year’s conference will be a pivotal moment for current leaders and future changemakers to come together, collaborate, inspire, and drive the change needed in our communities and our country.

Trailblazers and influential congressional leaders Representative Troy Carter (D-LA2) and Representative Lucy McBath (D-GA7) will serve as this year’s Annual Legislative Conference Honorary Co-chairs. Their unwavering leadership and dedication to justice and equality will ensure that conference participants are inspired to collaborate, amplify and act to create a better future.

The CBCF 53rd Annual Legislative Conference also welcomes the return of its signature events – the National Town Hall, A Day of Healing (formerly the Prayer Breakfast), the Gospel Extravaganza, the Black Party, and the Phoenix Awards Dinner – designed to empower and celebrate Black leaders.

By registering for the CBCF 53rd Annual Legislative Conference, participants join a community dedicated to amplifying Black voices and driving transformative change. Do not miss this opportunity to be part of the movement from vision to victory.

For more information and to register, please visit cbcfinc.org/ALC.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. Established in 1976, CBCF is committed to creating and maintaining an equitable society for all. To learn more, visit cbcfinc.org.