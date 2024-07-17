Stormzy and Maya Jama split again

Stormzy and Maya Jama have parted ways once more. The 29-year-old TV presenter and the 30-year-old rapper, who rekindled their romance almost a year ago, have announced that they’ve decided to go their separate ways again.

“We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to,” they shared in a joint Instagram Stories post.

The couple’s love story began in 2014, but by 2019, they had split. After five years of navigating life solo, they gave it another shot in August 2023. Despite their best efforts, they’ve now called it quits for good.

“We were 21 and 20 when we first met — both at the beginning of our careers—and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning,” they wrote.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don’t cause a fuss, we are dawgs!).

“Kind of kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this’ll work, but we’re still kindly asking anyway).

“Love you guys and thank you for all the love you’ve showered us with, it’s been beautiful,

“Mike and MJ x,” they signed off.