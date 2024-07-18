‘LHHMIA’ star Amara La Negra joins dating app Chispa to further her advocacy

Amara La Negra, the effervescent star of “Love and Hip Hop Miami,” announced that she joined the popular dating app Chispa.

The mother, musician, and multifaceted maven joined Chispa’s advisory board as another platform for La Negra’s advocacy for the Afro-Latino community. The Match.com site Chispa (pronounced: chee-spa) does more than facilitate romantic connections. It also unites Afro-Latino community members and provides a safe space for people to share their thoughts and ideas.

“I think that we are an amazing team, because each one of those that are part of this amazing Chispa board, we all bring our different essence to it. Personally, everyone [who] knows me knows that I have been a big advocate, a big activist for the Afro-Latino community. I’ve spoken about the lack of representation, the injustices, and everything else that I had been very vocal about for years now,” La Negra told rolling out.

“I appreciated that Chispa wasn’t just a dating app; it wasn’t just about necessarily finding love, but also about giving you a space to be creative. It was a space where your voice felt like it was being heard. I appreciated the fact that they were also looking to fill in that void.”

La Negra said she hadn’t found a dating app that also allowed members to use the platform to speak up about important things happening in the Afro-Latino community. Therefore, when she found Chispa, La Negra jumped at the opportunity.

“So when I heard about it, when I saw it, when I really got to know the people behind it, the women, the men behind it, and how passionate they were, I just felt like I wanted to be part of that project,” La Negra told rolling out.