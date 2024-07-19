The comfortable and spacious luxury experience of the Genesis GV80

When you think of the Genesis GV80, think of comfort and luxury.

The Genesis GV80 has space for every passenger and a number of safety features that will protect you wherever you travel. It also has multiple interior parts to make the riding experience top-notch.

The control panel has a wide, high-definition screen for navigation and is home to all the car’s entertainment features. The OLED screen is 27 inches in size and includes weather and audio controls. The interior seats are peanut butter-colored, and the leather designs allow you to control the temperature wherever you sit.

The middle console includes a cup holder for two drinks and a switch for changing gears from park to reverse to drive and neutral. From the wheel, you can control your Bluetooth calls and the volume of your music.

The Genesis GV80 can also connect to your cell phone and has features like Automatic Collision Notification, a digital key, enhanced roadside assistance, and stolen vehicle recovery. While driving, you get over-the-air updates to enhance the safety of your trip.

Does your daily route include multiple potholes? Well, the Genesis GV80 includes an Electronically Controlled Suspension with a road preview feature. The feature allows the vehicle to read the road surface ahead with the front camera and minimize the impact of potholes and speed bumps.