Soulja Boy files $16M lawsuit against Tasha K and William the Baddest

Soulja Boy, the artist famous for his hit “Crank That,” has initiated a legal battle against media personalities Tasha K and William the Baddest, seeking $16 million in damages. This lawsuit follows allegations made on the “Unwine with Tasha K” podcast, where William claimed he and Soulja Boy were involved in a romantic relationship, a statement Soulja Boy vehemently denies.

The accusations, detailed during the May episode of the podcast, included William’s descriptions of a supposed intimate encounter with Soulja Boy, which he described as perfect. In response to these public claims, Soulja Boy expressed his outrage and denial, emphasizing his intention to clear his name through legal action.

The lawsuit encompasses several charges, including defamation, sexual harassment, violation of the right to privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Soulja Boy’s legal team had previously issued a retraction letter to both Tasha K and William the Baddest, demanding a withdrawal of the allegations, which was ignored, leading to the escalation of legal proceedings.

In a dramatic twist to the saga, William further fueled the controversy by allegedly tattooing Soulja Boy’s name on his face, a claim later debunked by his subsequent social media appearances showing no such tattoo. This act was seen as a commitment to his earlier statements on the podcast, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute.

As the court case unfolds, the entertainment industry watches closely, as the outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for media conduct and celebrity privacy.