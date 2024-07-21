The truth about beauty supplements: Insights from dietitian Valerie Agyeman

Beauty supplements are more popular than ever, and in recent years, the popularity of hair, skin, and nail supplements has skyrocketed, driven by endorsements from celebrities and influencers. With hashtags like #hairgoals and #glowingskin flooding social media, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype. However, before you hit ‘add to cart,’ it’s crucial to separate fact from fiction.

To help us navigate this landscape, we spoke with Valerie Agyeman, R.D.N., a dietitian and host of the Flourish Heights podcast. Agyeman shares her insights on the effectiveness of beauty supplements and how to discern legitimate benefits from marketing hype.

Effectiveness vs. Hype

The beauty supplement market is vast, but not all products deliver on their promises. While some supplements are backed by research, Agyeman emphasizes the importance of consulting your healthcare provider before introducing new products into your routine. “The best approach is to talk to your healthcare provider for their expert recommendations,” she advises. Look for supplements that feature scientifically proven ingredients and third-party testing to ensure quality.

Diet First, Supplements Second

The real key to healthy hair, skin, and nails is a balanced diet. Agyeman notes that while supplements can be beneficial, they should not replace nutrient-rich foods. “Supplements may help provide essential nutrients for skin, hair, and nail health, but they are not a magical solution,” she explains. Focus on incorporating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lean proteins, B vitamins, and iron into your diet.

Don’t overlook gut health! A healthy gut enhances nutrient absorption, which is vital for maintaining vibrant hair, skin, and nails. Agyeman recommends sardines as a beauty-boosting food due to their high content of omega-3s, protein, and vitamins. “These key nutrients work hard to keep your hair, skin, and nails flourishing,” she adds.

Supplement Safety

When considering beauty supplements, be mindful of potential side effects and interactions with medications. Overconsumption of certain vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicity. Always consult your doctor before starting a new regimen, especially if you have existing health conditions.

Targeting Your Troubles

Some supplements may help address specific concerns like wrinkles or thinning hair. For example, collagen can improve skin elasticity, while omega-3s support healthy hair growth. However, Agyeman cautions that nutrients from food are generally better absorbed by the body than those from supplements. A food-first approach is always preferable.

Long-Term Glow-Up

While beauty supplements can provide temporary fixes, long-term benefits for hair, skin, and nails depend on genetics, lifestyle, and diet. Supplements should be viewed as part of a holistic health approach.

A Dietitian’s Recommendations

Before diving into the world of supplements, consult with your doctor to identify any nutritional deficiencies. When selecting supplements, prioritize quality and look for third-party testing certifications to ensure safety and purity. Agyeman emphasizes, “The first step is to consult with your healthcare provider to identify any nutritional deficiencies that may impact your skin, nails, and hair.”

In summary, while beauty supplements can play a role in your health regimen, they should complement a balanced diet rather than replace it. Prioritize whole foods, consult with healthcare professionals, and choose quality products for the best results.