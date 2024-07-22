Black designers to watch at New York Fashion Week 2025

As New York Fashion Week approaches, excitement is building. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled its calendar, and among the spotlighted names are some of the most innovative Black designers in the industry. Their journeys from humble beginnings to the forefront of fashion are truly inspiring. This season, we are thrilled to highlight the following designers who are set to showcase their work:

Sept. 6:

A. Potts

A. Potts is known for his unique approach to contemporary fashion, blending street style with high fashion aesthetics.

Sept. 7:

Who Decides War

This brand challenges conventional fashion norms, creating pieces that resonate with cultural and social themes.

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson’s designs are a celebration of bold colors and silhouettes, making a statement on the runway.

Advisry

Advisry focuses on sustainable fashion, merging style with environmental consciousness.

Sept. 8:

Off-White

Off-White continues to push boundaries, redefining luxury streetwear with its innovative designs.

Sept. 9:

Diotima

Diotima’s collections are a fusion of art and fashion, often inspired by historical narratives.

Theophilio

Theophilio is celebrated for its vibrant prints and cultural storytelling through fashion.

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith’s designs are synonymous with glamour, often worn by celebrities on the red carpet.

Sept. 11:

Sebastien Ami

Sebastien Ami brings a fresh perspective to menswear, emphasizing tailored fits and modern aesthetics.

Fredrick Anderson

Fredrick Anderson’s work is characterized by its elegance and attention to detail, perfect for any fashion-forward individual.

As we gear up for New York Fashion Week, let’s celebrate the creativity and resilience of Black designers. Their intentional designs not only reflect their heritage but also pave the way for a more inclusive fashion industry. Join us in supporting these talented individuals as they take the runway by storm!