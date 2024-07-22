Busta Rhymes’ fashion faux pas becomes a viral sensation

Busta Rhymes, the iconic rapper known for his unique style, recently became the center of social media attention for his fashion choices. Rhymes was spotted in a bold, red, shiny outfit that drew comparisons to a lobster, complete with futuristic white sunglasses. This eye-catching ensemble, likely part of his current tour with Missy Elliott and Ciara, sparked a flurry of reactions online.

On social media platform X, users didn’t hold back, with many poking fun at the rapper’s outfit. The outfit was even featured in discussions about the worst outfit ever, a trend highlighting questionable fashion decisions. One user humorously suggested a Google command to delete Rhymes’ albums in response to his outfit, while another superimposed an image of a giant Swedish Fish candy over his attire to emphasize the aquatic theme.

Despite the jokes, Busta Rhymes’ fashion misstep has certainly kept him in the public eye, proving that even less favorable fashion choices can make a memorable impact. This incident also highlights the rapper’s fearless approach to fashion, whether on stage or enjoying a casual day at the beach in Curaçao, where he was seen wearing jeans by the ocean last month.