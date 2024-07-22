How this 35-year-old HBCU graduate became 1 of media’s most powerful CEOs

Luke Lawal Jr. is a name to know and respect within the media space. The 35-year-old Bowie State University graduate took his career to another level when he launched HBCU Buzz. In 2023, he penned his book Rich Black Poor Black: Empowering Black Communities: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.

After attracting over 438,000 Instagram followers, Lawal leveraged his platform to lock in partnerships with major corporations like Walmart.

Tradition and community are two things that mean a lot to Lawal Jr., and recently he spoke to rolling out about enjoying the fruits of his labor.

What does it mean to you knowing you built a platform so prominent it got you to the BET Awards?

I mean, it’s a dream come true.

I won my first BET Award two years ago. Being back here is just a celebration of culture. Being from an HBCU, this is like a homecoming. It’s our new homecoming here in LA, so I’m just happy to be here.

Why do we need to celebrate our culture?

Because the significance of our culture and our heritage propels us forward. When I think about where I’ve been and where I’m going, I can’t imagine it without stopping and taking moments to celebrate it. That’s what the BET Awards are every year.