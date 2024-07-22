Steve Harvey surprised by ‘Family Feud’ answers to who is the GOAT rapper

There have been several funny moments on “Family Feud” with Steve Harvey that have gone viral, but this latest question had many hip-hop fans confused.

During “Celebrity Family Feud,” Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor’s teams went against each other and were asked the question of who the greatest rapper of all time is. With 8 answers on the board, the contestants named artists like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne, but they were not on the board.

Finally, someone said Tupac, and the rapper was the second-best answer. Someone then named Biggie Smalls, and he was the sixth-best answer. Jay-Z was the next contestant’s answer. Before the reveal, Harvey predicted that it would be the number one answer — but it was the eighth-best answer.

Steve Harvey apologized to the Hip-Hop community after ‘Family Feud’ contestants were asked to name the greatest rapper of all time. pic.twitter.com/StkCDeZvl4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 21, 2024

“Y’all tripping,” Harvey said. “We in Rhode Island again? Where we at?”

As the contestants continued guessing answers, Nas didn’t make the list, but Eminem did. Snoop was a contestant’s answer — and he was the top answer.

Nobody could correctly guess the last three answers on the board, but Harvey issued a statement before he did the reveal.

“Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community. Jay-Z last — what in the world,” Harvey said.

The last three answers were 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and LL Cool J.