How motherhood has been treating LaLa Milan

LaLa Milan is evolving in her career and life. The entertainer and influencer, who has roots at rolling out early in her career, stopped by headquarters where it all started to discuss how her journey’s been with her 5-month-old baby.

When you’re at prestigious events and see rolling out, what goes through your mind?

Man, it’s so good. God is good.

It’s one thing to be on a carpet, but it’s another thing to see a reminder like, “Dang. I’ve gone a little far.”

Progress is being made.

How have you grown as a person, adult, and a woman?

I’m a mom!

Yes, congratulations!

I’m a mom. Like, what do we mean? I had a baby five months ago, so I’ve stepped into another level of womanhood.

I have a beautiful baby boy who is my world. And yeah, he’s amazing.

What has your sleep schedule looked like these past five months?

You know what? He’s actually a good sleeper.

He just wakes up, rolls over and wants to be fed. I be like, “Here, son.” And then, we go right back to sleep. So, it’s good.

What’s your word of advice to anyone who’s trying to build a social media following?

I would say, no matter what, keep going. Consistency is the No. 1 key to everything and to anything being successful.

Honey, keep your faith going because you never know when it’s going to be your time.

Is there anything you’d like to say to Munson Steed, specifically?

Munson, yo’ head still big. You’re still my daddy that I never had and I love you!