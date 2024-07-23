Lakota Teen Reuben Looks Twice Jr. Sets Guinness Record For Longest Hair On A Male Teenager‌   ‌

By Judy Jesoro Rotich

“Reuben Looks Twice Jr. has been awarded the record title for having the longest hair on a teenager (male). His hair was measured at a length of 161 cm (5.28 feet) (5 ft 3.3 in),” posted the Guinness World Record on X.

The Lakota teen was crowned as the teen with the world’s longest hair. He says that his record is a platform to showcase the Lakota tribe and family to the world. He explains that long hair holds cultural significance for the Lakota people. The 17-year-old, whose hair measured an astonishing 161cm (5.28 feet) (5ft 3.3in), was awarded a Guinness World Record on June 7th. He described his hair as a vital part of his Lakota spirit, or “Nagi.”

“I feel proud to represent my family and the Lakota Nation,” said Twice Jr.

Reuben told Guinness World Records he hasn’t had a haircut since he was two years old. His parents allowed him to skip trims while growing up in Rapid City, South Dakota, because he was afraid of clippers. As he matured, he continued to grow his hair as a tribute to Lakota tradition. Hair is considered a sacred cultural emblem among many Indigenous American groups, symbolizing a deep connection to one’s soul, family, and community.

Reuben typically wears his hair in a long braid. To maintain this style, he follows a rigorous daily routine: a 20-minute wash with shampoo and conditioner, an hour of drying, and a final 10 minutes dedicated to detangling, brushing, and rebraiding.

Reuben’s motivation extends beyond honoring his family and tribe. At 18, he would also be eligible for the Guinness World Record for the longest hair, a title currently unoccupied. He dethroned India’s Sidakdeep Singh Chahal as the record holder, whose hair measured 146cm (4.79 feet) (4ft 9.5in) in 2023.

The Lakota are a Native American people often referred to as the Teton Sioux. They are one of three primary groups within the broader Sioux nation, alongside the Eastern Dakota and Western Dakota.