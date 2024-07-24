The dating and relationship advice young women need to know

Uncle Aaron A. Moore shares some invaluable advice, offering guidance on how to navigate the complexities of dating and relationships with dignity and self-respect.

Financial independence on dates

Moore emphasizes the importance of financial independence, even on a date. He advises always bringing money when going on a date. This empowers young women to maintain control over the situation, ensuring they can leave if they feel uncomfortable without feeling indebted to their date.

Handling disrespectful behavior

Moore’s second piece of advice deals with public tantrums. He believes that a true queen should never tolerate disrespect.

Zero tolerance for abuse

The third pointer is clear-cut: if a partner becomes physically abusive, the only response is to leave immediately. Moore asserts that women need to show men that disrespect will not be tolerated.

Sharing financial responsibilities

Discussing the often-debated 50/50 split in relationships, Moore advises his nieces to contribute to household expenses when living with a partner. He explains that this can prevent power imbalances, as some men might feel they hold power over their partners if they pay for everything.

Moore concludes with a touch of humor but a serious underlying message, suggesting that maintaining financial independence gives one the freedom to walk away from a relationship with their resources intact.