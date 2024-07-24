Janet Jackson gets emotional performing duet ‘Scream’

Janet Jackson gets emotional every time she performs “Scream” on tour because it brings up memories of her late brother Michael.

The singer teamed up with the King of Pop to record the duet back in the mid-1990s. She has revived the song for her “Together Again Tour,” with her singing alongside video footage of her late brother. She said she feels overwhelmed with emotion every time.

“[I still get emotional] listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us. Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment,” Janet told the BBC.

“So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role,” Janet recalled.

Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50 after suffering an accidental drug overdose.

Janet is bringing her “Together Again Tour” to Europe in September, which includes her first headline shows in the U.K. in 13 years. She last performed in England in 2019, when she took to the stage at the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival in the Legends slot.

The European leg of the tour also features stops in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Hey you guys, I just want to thank you all for making this my most successful tour to date,” Janet shared in a video.

“And Europe, I know it’s been a minute since we’ve seen each other but the wait is no longer,” she continued. “I will be taking the ‘Together Again Tour’ all over Europe this fall. I cannot wait to see you guys.”

“I miss you so much. We’ve had so much fun with this show so can’t wait to have some of that fun with you guys. See you in the fall!” the legendary singer exclaimed.