Boosie Badazz faces new gun possession charges

Earlier this month, rapper Boosie Badazz expressed his emotional response to the dismissal of a federal gun-related case against him. A judge in San Diego dismissed the charge of possession of a weapon by a felon, which stemmed from an incident in May 2023 where police observed a firearm in his waistband during a social media video.

Rapper reacts to new possession charges

While on vacation with his family, Boosie learned of a new indictment against him. The Southern District of California U.S. Attorney, Tara McGrath, filed this indictment on July 10, further complicating his legal troubles. Boosie took to X to express his frustration. In his post, Boosie emphasized that this new indictment reflects a systemic effort to undermine successful Black men. In addition, he accused Prosecutor Wheat of harboring a personal vendetta against him.

Boosie concluded his message with a declaration of faith, stating that God supports him and that the toughest battles are reserved for the strongest souls.

The details on Boosie’s new charges

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch, now faces two counts of firearm possession. The charges allege that he knowingly possessed a firearm while dealing with substance abuse, which could lead to a maximum sentence of 10 years if convicted.

In May 2023, while in San Diego for a music video shoot, Boosie was arrested after police spotted a firearm on his waistband during an Instagram Live session. The San Francisco Police Department even utilized a helicopter to track him down. During the traffic stop, officers discovered two loaded handguns, which Boosie claimed belonged to his bodyguard, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Boosie’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 2, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this ongoing legal saga.