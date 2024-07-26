FDA issues warning on listeria contamination in fresh produce

The FDA has issued a warning for several produce products packaged at an Ohio-based farm due to potential listeria contamination.

Fresh produce sold at grocery stores nationwide has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The Food and Drug Administration has added 27 fresh produce items to the growing list of goods pulled from grocery store shelves this summer. These items include cucumbers, cilantro, green beans and peppers, all recalled due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

Contracting listeria can lead to severe infections, particularly affecting young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are especially at risk, as listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may also experience symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, headaches, high fever, nausea and stiffness.

The affected produce was produced by Wiers Farm in Ohio, packaged between July 5 and July 12, and distributed across 17 U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Major grocery chains like Aldi, Kroger and Walmart have sold these products. As of now, the FDA has reported no illnesses linked to this potential contamination.

Wiers Farm has stated that it is taking all necessary measures to resolve the situation. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1,600 cases of listeriosis occur in the U.S. each year, resulting in about 260 fatalities annually.

This recall adds to a list of other products, including coffee, ice cream and hot dogs, that have been recalled by the FDA this year due to various health risks, including listeria monocytogenes and botulism.

For a complete list of recalled products, check your local grocery store or visit the FDA’s official website.