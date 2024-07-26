New music Friday: Ice Spice, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Yachty, Cordae, Drake, Will Smith

There is a little chill in the music industry for the end of the summer. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of July 26.

Ice Spice released Y2K!, her highly-anticipated album, which features Travis Scott, Gunna and Central Cee.

Mustard released Faith Of A Mustard Seed, which features Kirk Franklin, Lil Yachty, BlueBucksClan, 42 Dugg, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Rob49, Travis Scott, Charlie Wilson, Masego, Blxst, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Future, Ella Mai, Kodak Black, Young Thug and Lil Durk.

Ravyn Lenae released “One Wish,” which features Childish Gambino.

Lil Yachty and ian released “Hate Me.”

Cordae released “Saturday Mornings,” which features Lil Wayne.

Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, released DIAMANTE, which features Drake.

Will Smith released “Work of Art,” which features Russ.

Jorja Smith released “High.”

Rakim released G.O.Ds NETWORK – REB7RTH, which features Kurupt, Masta Killa, B.G., Hus KingPin, Compton Menace, Nipsey Hussle, Planet Asia and Snoop Dogg.

mgk and Jelly Roll released “Lonely Road.”

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions released “We Won.”

DDG released “Copy My Drip.”

Luh Tyler released “2 Slippery,” which features Bossman Dlow.

Skilla Baby released The Coldest (Deluxe), which features Bossman Dlow, DaBaby, Baby Money, Rob49, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Mozzy, Flo Milli, Jeremih, NoCap, Polo G and Tay B.

Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak released “Hello World (Song of The Olympics™)”.

DJ Premier released “Ya Don’t Stop,” which features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Big Sean.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released “Addict Emotions.”

Babyface Ray released “Rubberband Man.”

YTB Fatt and Lil Durk released “Conspiracy V2.”

Mello Buckzz and G Herbo released “Hmm…BD.”

RAHBI released “Weekend Lover,” and has a show in Atlanta at Terminal West on Aug. 31.

Verse released Just Verse.

Rema released the music video for “AZAMAN.”

Louis York and Gramps Morgan released “Have A Little Light.”

Dajah Dorn released “Love U 4 Free.”

Larry June released “Like a Mack.”

Vayda released “skyy.”

Mercury released “NO PUN.”

Young Nudy released “John Wayne,” which features Metro Boomin.

Blxckie released see u soon.

Elsa y Elmar released “Ké MaL.”

Quin NFN released Second To None, which features That Mexican OT, Ivory Scott, Sauce Walka and 03 Greedo.

Jay Park released “Xtra McNasty,” which features Jessi, Awich, MILLI, Ramengvrl, Lil Cherry, MIRANI, Maliibu Miitch and CAMO.

Jay Fizzle released Who is Grizzape.

Star Bandz released “Cut Throat.”

Connie Diiamond released “Jodeci,” which features Vontee The Singer.

Samara Cyn released “KATANA.”

Doechii released “CATFISH.”

Baby Osama released “Line Em Up.”

Wolfacejoeyy released “finsta.”

Lithe released “Tempt Me.”

Grafh released “Rocafella Chain,” which features Memphis Bleek, Freeway and Peedi Crakk.

EBK Jaaybo released “Vulture.”

DaBoii and Kiwi released “Child of the Ghetto.”

Q Da Fool released “Pookie,” which features Veeze.