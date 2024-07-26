Rolling Out

New music Friday: Ice Spice, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Yachty, Cordae, Drake, Will Smith

Here are some of the top new releases for the week of July 26
Ice Spice (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Franklin Sheard Jr)

There is a little chill in the music industry for the end of the summer. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of July 26.


Ice Spice released Y2K!, her highly-anticipated album, which features Travis Scott, Gunna and Central Cee.


YouTube video

Mustard released Faith Of A Mustard Seed, which features Kirk Franklin, Lil Yachty, BlueBucksClan, 42 Dugg, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Rob49, Travis Scott, Charlie Wilson, Masego, Blxst, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Future, Ella Mai, Kodak Black, Young Thug and Lil Durk.

Ravyn Lenae released “One Wish,” which features Childish Gambino.


YouTube video

Lil Yachty and ian released “Hate Me.”

YouTube video

Cordae released “Saturday Mornings,” which features Lil Wayne.

YouTube video

Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, released DIAMANTE, which features Drake.

YouTube video

Will Smith released “Work of Art,” which features Russ.

YouTube video

Jorja Smith released “High.”

YouTube video

Rakim released G.O.Ds NETWORK – REB7RTH, which features Kurupt, Masta Killa, B.G., Hus KingPin, Compton Menace, Nipsey Hussle, Planet Asia and Snoop Dogg.

YouTube video

mgk and Jelly Roll released “Lonely Road.”

YouTube video

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions released “We Won.”

YouTube video

DDG released “Copy My Drip.”

YouTube video

Luh Tyler released “2 Slippery,” which features Bossman Dlow.

YouTube video

Skilla Baby released The Coldest (Deluxe), which features Bossman Dlow, DaBaby, Baby Money, Rob49, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Mozzy, Flo Milli, Jeremih, NoCap, Polo G and Tay B.

YouTube video

Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak released “Hello World (Song of The Olympics™)”.

YouTube video

DJ Premier released “Ya Don’t Stop,” which features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Big Sean.

YouTube video

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released “Addict Emotions.”

YouTube video

Babyface Ray released “Rubberband Man.”

YouTube video

YTB Fatt and Lil Durk released “Conspiracy V2.”

YouTube video

Mello Buckzz and G Herbo released “Hmm…BD.”

YouTube video

RAHBI released “Weekend Lover,” and has a show in Atlanta at Terminal West on Aug. 31.

YouTube video

Verse released Just Verse.

Rema released the music video for “AZAMAN.”

YouTube video

Louis York and Gramps Morgan released “Have A Little Light.”

YouTube video

Dajah Dorn released “Love U 4 Free.”

YouTube video

Larry June released “Like a Mack.”

YouTube video

Vayda released “skyy.”

YouTube video

Mercury released “NO PUN.”

YouTube video

Young Nudy released “John Wayne,” which features Metro Boomin.

YouTube video

Blxckie released see u soon.

Elsa y Elmar released “Ké MaL.”

YouTube video

Quin NFN released Second To None, which features That Mexican OT, Ivory Scott, Sauce Walka and 03 Greedo.

Jay Park released “Xtra McNasty,” which features Jessi, Awich, MILLI, Ramengvrl, Lil Cherry, MIRANI, Maliibu Miitch and CAMO.

YouTube video

Jay Fizzle released Who is Grizzape.

Star Bandz released “Cut Throat.”

YouTube video

Connie Diiamond released “Jodeci,” which features Vontee The Singer.

YouTube video

Samara Cyn released “KATANA.”

YouTube video

Doechii released “CATFISH.”

YouTube video

Baby Osama released “Line Em Up.”

YouTube video

Wolfacejoeyy released “finsta.”

YouTube video

Lithe released “Tempt Me.”

YouTube video

Grafh released “Rocafella Chain,” which features Memphis Bleek, Freeway and Peedi Crakk.

YouTube video

EBK Jaaybo released “Vulture.”

YouTube video

DaBoii and Kiwi released “Child of the Ghetto.”

YouTube video

Q Da Fool released “Pookie,” which features Veeze.

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out