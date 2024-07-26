How Cedric Nash went from $36K to millionaire mentor

Cedric Nash, known as “Your Millionaire Mentor,” transformed his life from earning $36,000 a year to becoming a millionaire by age 32. Nash is an award-winning entrepreneur, wealth coach and founder of The Black Wealth Summit, an event dedicated to enhancing wealth literacy in the Black community. He is also the author of the book Why Should White Guys Have All The Wealth?, which addresses the unique financial challenges faced by the Black community.

Starting as a consultant with a modest income, Nash scaled his business ventures to generate $90 million in annual revenue. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the obstacles that Black people encounter in the pursuit of wealth.

Key principles for building wealth

Nash attributes his success to several key principles:

1. Expanding his network

Having four millionaire mentors significantly influenced Nash’s mindset. He learned from their experiences and insights, which shaped his vision for financial success.

2. Educating himself

Nash focused on self-education outside of formal schooling. He credits influential books such as How to Be Your Own Stockbroker and Think and Grow Rich for providing him with the tools necessary to build wealth. After inheriting $10,000, he invested it in the stock market and continued to grow his investments.

3. Creating a plan

After gaining knowledge and inspiration, Nash wrote a detailed plan outlining his financial goals for the next 10 years. He lived frugally and documented his progress, ultimately achieving 99% of his objectives.

Strategies for earning and investing

Nash emphasizes that building wealth requires increasing your income. He advocates for: Creating a plan for your investments, exploring multiple income streams, including a main hustle, side hustle and investment hustle, maintaining a positive mindset and making informed financial decisions.

He believes that wealth-building is achievable for anyone who is financially literate and willing to learn. Moreover, Nash stresses the importance of passing financial knowledge to future generations to ensure long-term wealth sustainability.

Cedric Nash’s journey from a modest income to millionaire status provides an inspiring roadmap for those seeking financial independence. By expanding your network, educating yourself and creating a solid financial plan, you, too, can work towards achieving your wealth goals.