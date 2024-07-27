Atlanta underground Queen Bktherula gets crowd she deserves in hometown

“I love my hometown so much, I could literally perform here every day,” Bktherula says before closing the final set of her I Just Wanna Be Me Tour in her hometown of Atlanta on July 26.

The 21-year-old artist, who had her breakout five years ago, continues to build upon her stardom, which has obviously been solidified not only by the superstar co-signs of Doja Cat and PinkPantheress, but by the people themselves. Allow me to explain this more clearly – you won’t find many hip-hop shows whose crowd will bring the same amount of energy in 2024 as a Bktherula crowd.

The energy of teenagers and early 20-somethings was palpable as they proudly rocked the popular streetwear fashion trends of today, blending rock, hip-hop and anime together into one solid theme. From the beanies to the pigtails, afros, boots and Rick Owens kicks, this is as accurate a depictionof a 2024 hyperpop scene as you will ever see.

Up front, there is a constant mosh pit for the final three hours of the night. This timeframe includes the opening sets from Yhapojj and Skaiwater. The casting of who should tour with Bktherula was so perfect, you would’ve thought Skaiwater was the headliner of the night. At least- at first. They had the crowd flashing their cell phone lights, waving hands from side-to-side and jumping from the floor to the balcony levels. They even received the classic “ATL, h–!” chants. The hardest mosh of their set came when they played their underground smash hit “Rain,” which ironically played in the middle of their set at a time they ran off the stage and simply let the song play.

The DJ then ran through other popular underground hits like ian’s “Magic Johnson” before building the crowd up with some Sexyy Red and GloRilla. Then, comes the question.

“Atlanta, can I bring out some special guests?” The DJ asks.

As soon as he gets the city’s approval, the beat drops for a rare mainstream hit cameo- TiaCorine’s “FreakyT!” The crowd loves the performance just as any other from the night. The people are not picky or anti-mainstream, they just enjoy quality, and fun, music. TiaCorine comes out with another special guest, however, Karrahbooo. The breakout star, alongside Anycia, who has been running the Atlanta underground as a new artist in the past year. Karrahbooo performs “Runnin’ Late” with a stage presence that shows much more control and confidence than her first show opening for Tony Shhnow in April 2023. This version of “KB” has toured in Europe and America and had the crowd moshing at Coachella. She now knows who she is and how to channel it, as she probably flew straight to Washington, D.C. to join Lil Yachty and the rest of the Concrete Boys at this year’s Broccoli City Festival this weekend. TiaCorine and Karrahbooo then performed an unreleased collaboration they have, Tia said they have two songs together, so far. There’s humor in Concrete’s First Lady becoming a dedicated artist so soon after deciding to try rapping on a whim and a path to become a movie star. You can tell Karrahbooo now genuinely loves rap music and being an artist. Her hard works shines on the stage.

Now, after the DJ plays Lazer Dim 700’s “Laced Max,” Bktherula then graces the stage to more immediate mosh pits.

Listening to her diverse catalog live is like getting the insight of a young Black woman discovery all aspects of her emotions, whether they be romantic, anger or pride. The venue was hot in Atlanta’s humid climate of summer heat fresh off a couple of hours of rain. Bk’s entourage for the night continuously fanned themselves to stay cool. After playing popular songs like “IDK WHAT TO TELL YOU,” “CRAYON,” “TATTI,” “UH HUH,” “LEFT RIGHT” and “CRAZY GIRL P2,” she closed the night with underground anthems “Tweakin’ Together,” “SANTANNY” and “ILOVEUBACK <3.”

Top-notch crowd elevated the performance and made the show memorable.

Well done, Atlanta.