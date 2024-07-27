ChatGPT to add search feature

OpenAI is testing a search feature.

The company is working on adding new powers that will incorporate real-time information into its ChatGPT product, allowing the AI bot to respond to users’ questions with up-to-date information.

The tool is currently available to a limited number of users in the US but is expected to eventually be incorporated into its ChatGPT bot, and users will eventually be able to ask follow-up questions to their original asks.

“Getting answers on the web can take a lot of effort, often requiring multiple attempts to get relevant results.

“We believe that by enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web, finding what you’re looking for can be faster and easier.” the company said in an announcement.

OpenAI are working with publishers including News Corp and The Atlantic on the feature.

“We are committed to a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators. In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, we are also launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, so publishers have more choices.” they said.